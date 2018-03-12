Mahdzir: PPBM leaders who have led country before should know RoS regulations better

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said PPBM leaders could not blame the Government if they faced problems with the department during their party's registration, because they did not comply with RoS' regulations. — Bernama picPADANG TERAP, March 12 — Top leaders from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) who have previously been involved with the country’s administration should know better the rules under the Registrar of Societies of Malaysia (RoS) to set up a new political party.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the leaders could not point fingers at the Government if they faced problems with the department during their party’s registration, because they did not comply with RoS’ regulations.

“(Tan Sri) Muhyiddin (Yassin) was once a minister and had served in several ministries, he had also been the DPM (Deputy Prime Minister). In fact, (PPBM president, Tun Dr) Mahathir (Mohamad) was PM (prime minister) for 22 years.

“So they should know better. The rules cannot be broken. They do not want to follow (the rules), and then they want to blame the Government,” he told reporters after handing over 1Malaysia People’s Aid to 270 recipients from the Padang Terap parliamentary constituency in Kuala Nerang near here, today.

Mahdzir, who is also Padang Terap MP, said this when asked to comment on Muhyiddin’s allegations that the RoS was biased, and favoured Umno over other parties.

On March 1, Muhyiddin was quoted as claiming that the RoS’ decision to approve the postponement of Umno’s party elections was clearly contradictory to Clause 10.16 of Umno’s Constitution, and when PPBM faced the same issue, the department rejected any postponement, and instead instructed for the elections to be held immediately if PPBM was to be registered as a political party.

Mahdzir, who is also Education Minister, said the leaders needed to understand that the issues faced by the two parties were different, namely, Umno was only seeking a postponement of party elections in accordance with the rules set by the department, while PPBM’s issue was linked to that of being registered as a new political party.

“If we want to register as a political party, there are rules and regulations, so we need to fulfil the terms. If there is a branch meeting, but it is not held, then there is a division meeting, after which is the national-level meeting, how can this be? How can the grassroots-level meeting not be held?

“For example, in Padang Terap, there are 142 Umno branches in the Padang Terap Division. Each of these branches must meet the RoS’ standard. There is a RoS form, where the head of each Umno branch must fill out this ‘Form 9’. This form should be collected from all 142 branches and sent to the RoS.

“Then the RoS gets back to us by saying that the branch has been approved by the Annual General Meeting, so it continues to exist as a branch. The next year, there is a meeting, another Form 9 has to be sent. Every year it has to be sent. The same goes for divisional level meetings, they also need to fill up this Form 9,” he said. — Bernama