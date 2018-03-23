Mahdzir: Implementation of anti-fake news Bill should not be delayed

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the anti-fake news Bill which was passed by the Cabinet two days ago was timely, as it could protect many parties, especially the public. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― To prevent more problems resulting from the spread of false news, the process of implementing the anti-fake news Bill should not be delayed, says Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The Education Minister said the Bill which was passed by the Cabinet two days ago was timely, as it could protect many parties, especially the public.

“The more you delay, there will be more problems caused by fake news which may affect society because it is confusing, when today we often talk about human civilisation.

“For instance, in the Education Ministry, the director-general announced a two-day school holiday in Selangor and the Federal Territory because of the haze. In the afternoon, a (fake) letter came out saying that the holiday had been extended one more day,” he said after launching the “Gerakan Massa Terima Kasih Cikgu” national-level programme held in conjunction with the 2018 Teachers’ Day celebrations themed, ‘Teachers, the Driving Force Behind Educational Transformation’ here today.

Mahdzir was commenting on a statement by Socio-Cultural Adviser to the government, Tan Sri Rais Yatim recently that the government should not be in a hurry to form a law to combat fake news.

Mahdzir said in the present digital era and information explosion, the spread of fake news was one of the challenges that must be tackled as it had a big effect on the nation and the public’s way of thinking, including in education.

“If it gets to the stage where it disrupts official matters, academic information and such...it cannot be ignored without a mechanism to control it. I do not think a confusing situation like this is good for the development of the mind and civics consciousness of future generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir also reminded all parties, including the Opposition, to separate education from politics.

“If you want to sing or campaign on any issue, do it in the right context. Sing loudly...but do not involve students and be in a place that is not suitable for party interests,” he said.

In a separate development, the minister urged all parties not to forget to appreciate the role of teachers who were responsible for educating human resources and nurturing the students.

“For the Teachers’ Day celebrations this time, the ministry wants to see ‘thank you’ speeches being made, not just by students but also by the parents, community and the private sector. We also encourage corporate social responsibility in appreciating the educators,” he said. ― Bernama