Mahdzir: Education Ministry did not instruct school to give students two days off

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid opens Kepong Umno delegates' meeting, August 23, 2015. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, July 19 — Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the notice issued by a secondary school informing that students had been given a two-day break because their teachers were away for a General Election briefing, was not a directive from the ministry.

Commenting on the notice which announced that remove class students in both morning and afternoon sessions were given leave on July 18 and 19, Mahdzir said it was the school that made the decision.

The notice allegedly issued by a school in Ampang, Selangor went viral on social media recently.

He said it was normal for teachers to attend briefings by the Election Commission, Local Authorities, Municipal Council or District Education Office (PPD).

“We will conduct an internal investigation, but definitely such instructions are not allowed,” he said when met at the ministry’s Aidilfitri do here today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and several cabinet ministers. — Bernama