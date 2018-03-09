Mahdzir calls Pakatan manifesto ‘load of hot air’

Pakatan Harapan leaders pose for photos while holding banners with manifesto pledges after the launch of Buku Harapan in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKAPIT, March 9 — The manifesto unveiled by Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan for the 14th General Election (GE14) is a “load of hot air”, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said that the promises made could not be delivered within a short time period as the pact had claimed it could do.

“Don’t tell me today you announce tomorrow you can do. They should be more realistic,” he told Bernama when met at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lepong Balleh here today.

He said on the other hand the Barisan Nasional (BN) planned ahead five years before implementing anything.

In Cyberjaya, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said the pledges on food security in the manifesto had long been a policy of the BN.

He said Malaysia was only second to Singapore in Southeast Asia when it came to food security.

In Bera (Pahang), Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was a populist manifesto just to fish for votes.

“They are saying that they will abolish the Goods and Services Tax which means the country will lose RM41 billion in revenue. What is their alternative?” he said, adding government expenditure needed money.

In Larut, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the targeted fuel subsidies stated in the manifesto for needy groups would only result in leakages.

He said that the mainifesto was full of false promises unlike the BN which had delivered 99 per cent on its promises.

In Shah Alam, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said it was a “populist and recycled” manifesto just to garner votes.

The Selangor BN chairman said that most of the promises made in the manifesto had already been implemented by the Federal Government, citing leeway in paying back National Higher Education Fund loans and measures to address rising cost of living like the 1 Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) as examples.

In Alor Setar, Kedah Mentri Besar Kedah Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah took a dig at PH saying they had previously opposed the BR1M but now had included it in their manifesto.

“It (BR1M) is a good thing. Now they have to eat their own words,” he said.

In Kuala Lumpur, Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said the pledges made in the manifesto for Felda settlers were rather vague.

“I need to take a closer look to try and understand what they are trying to get at. They have not spelt out clearly what they want to do,” said the MP for Johor Baru. — Bernama