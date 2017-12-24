MAHB says sorry for erroneous ‘Mary Christmas’ bunting

Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad = apologised for an erroneous Christmas greeting bunting at Kota Baru Airport. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Malaysia AirportsKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB) has apologised for an erroneous Christmas greeting bunting at Kota Baru Airport yesterday, after pictures of it went viral on social media.

The photos of the bunting went viral online as social media users pointed out the amusing grammatical errors and typos, which was printed as “Mary Christmas” and “Happy New Years”.

In a statement issued today, Malaysia Airports said it removed the bunting yesterday, and assured the public there were no such buntings in other airports.

“Thank you for your concern in highlighting the matter to us. We extend our apologies, and wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” the statement read.