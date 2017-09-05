MAHB cautions against walking on aerotrain tracks

Yesterday, passengers reportedly disembarked from a stalled aerotrain and continued walking alongside the tracks to reach the next terminal. ― Picture via Facebook/Karina Abd KarimKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Passengers should not attempt to leave the aerotrain in the event of a breakdown, Malaysia Airports said today after some travellers did so at KLIA yesterday.

The airport operator assured users of the rail service connecting the airport’s terminals that there were contingencies in the event of such disruptions, and that users should await rescuers in the safety of the train.

“We are very concerned that some passengers had ignored the safety announcements on the Aerotrain for them to remain on board, but instead had prised opened the door to disembark midway during yesterday's incident,” MAHB said in a statement today.

“We would like to remind passengers to observe the announcements and instructions on board the train during a breakdown, for their own safety and convenience. We have efficient recovery plans in place. A standby technical officer is available to manually drive the train to the station. There is also a second train as well as 10 shuttle buses ready to transport passengers during a breakdown,” it added.

MAHB also said it was increasing its shuttle availability to 24 hours daily as an alternative to the aerotrains, to cater to the increased passenger volume at KLIA.

The shuttles also take no longer than five minutes per trip, it stressed.

The aerotrain service was disrupted at about 6.30pm yesterday, with videos shared online showing passengers exiting the trains, despite instructions to remain in it, before walking on tracks.

The service was also disrupted in May last year, leaving large crowds of passengers stranded in the main terminal building and unable to get to their boarding gates.