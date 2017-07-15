Dr M-Anwar unite to pursue their political agenda, says Mubarak

Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Rahman said Mahathir and Anwar, who used to be enemies, are now united in order to pursue their political agenda. — Picture courtesy of Lawyers for LibertyKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The union between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the leadership of Pakatan Harapan (PH) shows that they are willing to do anything in their quest for power.

“They are willing to do anything for power. Mahathir was the one who sent Anwar to jail but now they are on good terms,” he told reporters at a dinner and opening of the Preparatory Workshop and Debate Simulation of the Student Parliament, here yesterday night.

Abdul Aziz was commenting on the new leadership line-up announced by the PH Presidential Council on Thursday.

The new PH leadership line-up has Anwar as the de facto leader, Mahathir as the chairman and Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the president.

Abdul Aziz advised the students not to be deceived by the various political gimmicks of the Opposition ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14).

“Their political gimmicks will continue. The young who represent 40 per cent of the votes must be cautious with information via the social media as their mind can be distorted by the many improper things.” — Bernama