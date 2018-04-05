Mah to decline senatorship if seat lost in GE14

Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong speaks to the press at Penang Gerakan Headquarters in George Town April 5, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said today he would decline a senator post if he were to lose his seat in the upcoming election.

He pointed out that when he lost the Teluk Intan parliament seat in the 2013 general election, he did not accept a senatorship, but instead recommended another Gerakan leader for the post.

The incumbent Teluk Intan MP dismissed speculation that he would still be appointed as a senator even if he lost in the 14th general election.

“I am still maintaining my stand not to accept a senator post if I were to lose the seat in GE14. It is the same stand I made when I contested in the Teluk Intan by-election in 2014,” he said.

Mah, who is plantation industries and commodities minister, won back the seat in Perak with a slim majority of 238 in a 2014 by-election.

He admitted that Teluk Intan was a tough seat to defend, but said he had been putting in a lot of ground work in the last few years.

“The constituency had a racial composition of 42 per cent Chinese, 38 per cent Malay and 20 per cent other races back in 2013, so we are doing all we can to gain ground there,” he said.

On the national front, Mah said Gerakan is still finalising discussions on swapping four to five parliamentary and state seats with Barisan Nasional component, MCA.

“It should be finalised soon,” he said.

He denied talks of a seat swap with MCA for the Batu Kawan and Bayan Baru parliamentary seats in Penang.

MCA conventionally contests the Bayan Baru parliamentary seat against PKR, while Gerakan typically runs in Batu Kawan against DAP.