Mah: Gerakan candidates contesting one seat each in GE14

Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong speaks during the Gerakan-MCA rally in Kuala Lumpur January 6, 2018. — Bernama picSEREMBAN, March 13 — Gerakan’s candidates will only be contesting one seat each in the 14th General Election (GE14), said its president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

The Minister of Plantation Industries and Commmodities said this was to ensure that their service was focused.

“What is for certain is that we will not be fielding a candidate to contest a state as well as parliamentary seat (In GE14). Seats are limited but we have many capable leaders to be fielded as candidates,” he told reporters after checking on Negeri Sembilan Gerakan’s preparedness for GE14 at Wisma Gerakan Negeri Sembilan here today.

Also present was state Gerakan chief Datuk David Choong Vee Hing.

Earlier, in Melaka, Mah said Gerakan had submitted the name of Datuk Chua Lian Chye to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to be the Barisan Nasional’s candidate for the Bachang state seat in GE14.

He said that although Choong had lost to DAP’s Lim Jak Wong in the contest for the seat in GE13, Choong had worked very hard since to serve the constituents and furthermore Lim had also left DAP following his disappointment with the party’s leadership. — Bernama