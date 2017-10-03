Magistrate allows mother to decide sentence on son

KOTA BARU, Oct 3 – In a move rarely seen in Malaysian courts, a magistrate today gave a mother the opportunity to decide the sentence on his son for threatening her life with a pair of scissors.

Magistrate Nik Habri Muhamad allowed Rahimah Abdul Rahman, 52, to sentence his son, Adam Abdullah, 28, who committed the offence at Lot 2606 Kampung Terap Banggu at 9.30am on June 19.

Adam was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides for jail sentencev of two years’ or fine or both upon conviction.

Nik Habri said Rahimah could decide to pass a light sentence or a heavy sentence.

Rahimah, however, forgave her son and decided on a light sentence. The court them sentenced Adam to one year’s jail from the date of the offence (June 19).

Earlier, Adam, who was unrepresented by counsel sought forgiveness from his mother and promised not to repeat the offence. Deputy Public Prosecutor Hamidah Mahmood prosecuted. — Bernama