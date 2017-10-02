MAF to review current SOP to prevent future tragedy

Chief General of the Malaysian Armed Forces Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor (right) and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun at a press conference in Putrajaya, October 2, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) relating to the investigation and subsequent detention of military personnel of three components of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will be reviewed.

Its chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor said the move was necessary to prevent incidents of death in custody such as the recent death involving two personnel of Malaysian Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN), from recurring.

He said MAF had its SOP on such matter including health check and to undergo a trial before any personnel is being arrested and serve sentence in detention centres at military camps for up to 90 days.

“The problem is that they do not comply with the MAFs SOP, and in the case in Perak, we are giving full cooperation for the police to carry out their investigation,” he said when commenting on the death of two RMN personnel while undergoing physical training at Sungai Wangi detention centre in Sitiawan on Friday.

Also present was Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Speaking at a press conference after attending the 2017 Warriors’ Day celebration here today, Raja Mohamed Affandi said all the SOPs need to be streamlined and improved in certain areas and denied the incident as a result of the military culture practiced by the MAF.

On Friday, two RMN personnel — Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26, died in the detention room while undergoing physical training at the camp and the police classified the death as murder.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fuzi said he believed there were negligence and criminal elements in the case but it was too early to be confirmed as the investigation was still ongoing. — Bernama