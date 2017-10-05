MAF chief: Stop spreading video of soldiers getting kicked in training

MAF Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor at the dissolution and award presentation ceremony of Malaysian Battalion 850-4 (Malbatt 850-4) under United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) at the Army Basic Training Centre in Port Dickson October 5, 2017. — Bernama picPORT DICKSON, Oct 5 — Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has requested the people to stop sharing a viral video about a group of armed forces personnel waiting to be kicked in the stomach.

He said the old video went viral again perhaps in the light of the deaths of two navy men in the Sungai Wangi Detention Unit, Sitiawan, Perak last Friday.

“ I take it as an irresponsible act and I want it stopped as they were two different incidents.

“The video is not related to the death of two sailors after a physical session in Sitiawan, Perak last Friday,” he told reporters at the dissolution and award presentation ceremony of Malaysian Battalion 850-4 (Malbatt 850-4) under United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here today.

Commenting further, Raja Mohamed Affandi said the people should respect the Armed Forces’ training methods.

“Even though we see the need to further improve certain matters, the training of a soldier encompasses building physical and mental strength,” he said.

The video on special military training which went viral six years ago, began making its round among netizens about two to three days ago.

The three-minute video showed armed forces trainees standing in a row before they were kicked in the stomach by an officer.

At the ceremony, 850 officers and men of Malbatt 850-4 headed by Colonel Riezal Arif Ismail received the PNBB award.

They comprised 76 Malaysian Armed Forces officers and 774 personnel of various ranks, including three officers and 24 personnel of Royal Brunei Armed Forces as well as a civilian officer from the Defence Ministry.

They were deployed in Lebanon in stages starting from Sept 14, 2016 and served for 12 months under the United Nations from Sept 21, 2016 to Sept 21, 2017. — Bernama