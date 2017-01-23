‘Madness!’: Nazri wants stern action against organisers of nude motivational camp

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the motivational module should not have been created as it tainted the national culture and went against the customs and behaviour of the Malaysian people. — Picture by Choo Choy MayALOR GAJAH, Jan 23 — The Ministry of Tourism and Culture has urged the authorities to take stern action against the company that organised a motivational programme including nude activities at a resort centre in Bentong, Pahang yesterday.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the motivational module should not have been created as it tainted the national culture and went against the customs and behaviour of the Malaysian people.

“I feel they have a ‘sick brain’. We were angry at the foreign tourists who came to our country such as the incident that occurred on the South Peak of Mount Kinabalu, Sabah two years ago. Now, our own people are doing this indecent act.

“This is not our culture. This is madness. If we want to ape the Western culture, look for something reasonable...this is not our civilisation, on the contrary it was returning to the Stone Age culture,” he said.

Yesterday, police detained 39 male participants aged between 19 and 23 for allegedly committing obscene acts in a public place by removing all their clothes when participating in a motivational programme at a resort centre in Bentong, at midnight last night.

Previously, on May 30 2015, a group of foreign tourists removed their clothes when they arrived at the peak which is the highest in South-east Asia.

Then on June 12 of the same year, the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court imposed a jail sentence of three years on four foreign tourists and fined RM5,000 or three months imprisonment for committing obscene acts on Mount Kinabalu. — Bernama