Madius says will support English-medium govt schools in Sabah if proposal submitted to Cabinet

Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (right) supported the proposal on the re-establishment of English-medium government schools in Sabah. — Picture by Azneal IshakKOTA KINABALU, April 23 — United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation acting president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau will support a proposal on the re-establishment of English-medium government schools in Sabah if submitted to the Cabinet.

He said the proposal to re-establish English-medium government schools in the state was very important as it could improve student confidence in acquiring and dissemination of knowledge at international level.

“I agree with my friend (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department) Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan’s proposal to re-establish the English-medium government schools. For a start, maybe we can establish pilot schools for the system. Only then, it will be extended to other schools.

“I fully support this because we really need to have English-medium schools. At the Petronas University, for example, they are using English as medium of instruction. We can see the effectiveness of (knowledge acquiring) among the students. When they go for industrial training, they will go abroad such as to Japan, USA and so on. I can see that their graduates are very confident, too,” said the Tuaran MP.

Madius, who is also science, technology and innovation minister was speaking to reporters after officiating the closing and prize-giving ceremony of the Inclusive Innovation Challenge 2017 for Sabah zone here today.

Yesterday, Abdul Rahman proposed that the federal government allow the re-establishment of English-medium government schools in Sabah to improve English proficiency among students in the state so that their achievements would be on par with their peers in the peninsula. — Bernama