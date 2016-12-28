Madius: Dr Mahathir’s opinion is no longer relevant

Datuk Seri Najib Razak having a discussion with Upko Deputy President Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau (left) dan Upko President Tan Sri Bernard Dompok (right) at the Upko convention in Kota Kinabalu, November 15, 2014. — Bernama pic

TUARAN, Dec 28 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's opinion is no longer relevant because it is more of personal interest, said United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) acting president Datuk Madius Tangau.

“His view is no longer relevant and more towards personal interest,” he told reporters at the UPKO Christmas open house in Tamparuli, near here, today.

Madius, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister was asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s allegation that the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) is a form of bribery and as such, the hand out is deemed illegal.

Since BR1M was introduced in 2012, it had been proven to help low income group, said Madius.

“Before this, the aid was given in the form of subsidies. Now, it has a target group, which is for the B40 group. How can it be called bribery?” he asked.

About 5,000 people attended the event including Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Hajiji Noor and Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Special Committee on Corruption former chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang said BR1M payment proved that the government adhered to the principle of responsibility in helping the people, especially the lower income group.

He said the assistance was distributed fairly to those eligible, including those who do not support the government.

“If BR1M is a form of corruption, it will be given only to those who support the government. However, the government does not practise favouritism and gives it out to the target group regardless of religion, ethnicity and political affiliation,” he said when contacted.

Abu Zahar said Dr Mahathir should be clear with the definition of corruption, namely an act that would damage one’s morale and given to gain something.

“This is in contrast with BR1M. Even though the amount given was limited and did not solve the overall problem of household expenses, it could reduce the people’s burden.

“We respect him (Dr Mahathir) but his views should be appropriate, do not come out with statement that will eventually trouble the people,” he said.

Abu Zahar said BR1M was not a ‘tool’ to win votes because it was given every year and not just during elections. — Bernama