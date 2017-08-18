MACC’s advice that parties field ‘clean’ candidates is apt, says Annuar

Umno information chief, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, said Umno indeed did not allow any individuals involved in corruption or party members who had been suspended to contest in the general election.

“In this matter, we should actually look at the Opposition, namely DAP and PKR, where their members had been found guilty and jailed before but were still fielded by the parties as candidates in the elections,” he told reporters after opening the Mersing Umno division delegates’ conference, here, today.

Also present was Mersing Umno division chief, Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

Annuar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketereh, said what was being practised by the Opposition was not practised by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN)

He said Umno and BN were very clear about their party constitution and the qualities the individuals should have to be fielded as election candidates.

“In Umno, no matter how high the leader’s position is, but if he has been charged (for wrongdoing) or disciplinary action taken against him by the party, the party will not choose him to stand in the elections.

“Therefore, the question of choosing clean candidates should be directed at the Opposition. We want to see whether they still uphold jailed leaders.”

Annuar was commenting on the statement by MACC chief commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad who reminded political parties not to ignore his warning about fielding candidates mired in corruption for the coming GE14.

Dzulkifli advised political parties to select candidates that were really clean and not tarnished by corruption and abuse of power.

“If they’re still stubborn, the effect will be bitter to swallow. I have not broken my promise. If they (political parties) don’t believe me, go ahead and ignore my warning,” said Dzulkifli in the special interview with a local newspaper recently. — Bernama