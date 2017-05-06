MACC yet to arrest individual with ‘Tun’ title, says its chief

MACC has not nabbed any individual with the ‘Tun’ title for abuse of power or graft practices, says its chief commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad. — Bernama picLANGKAWI, May 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not nabbed any individual with the honorific title of Tun for abuse of power or graft practices, says its chief commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

He said after stepping up investigations upon his appointment to flush out corruption, the MACC had arrested several individuals with titles such as Tan Sri, Datuk Seri and Datuk.

However, he said no investigation paper had been issued for those who received the highest award of the government.

“There are complaints but we did not proceed with investigations due to lack of evidence,” he told a media conference today, after delivering a keynote address at the 2017 Holistic Graduates Seminar here.

He made the clarification in his speech at the seminar that touched on the arrest of people with honorific titles.

“We have arrested a wide range of individuals from low ranking employees to those with titles such as Tan Sri, Datuk Seri and Datuk. But so far, we have not apprehended anyone with the honorific title of Tun,” he said in his speech.

About 120 members of the Student Delegate Council from several universities nationwide are participating in the seminar organised by Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Higher Education Ministry and the MACC. — Bernama