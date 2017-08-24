MACC warns against comments on investigations

The MACC has been the subject of repeated hoaxes about its ongoing cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Public remarks about the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) cases may be punishable with fines and imprisonment, the agency said today.

The MACC noted a growing trend for its investigations to be discussed on social media, but said such activities may be detrimental to its cases.

“The MACC views the matter seriously as it is an offence under Section 48(h) of the MACC Act...” it said in a statement.

The section criminalises any form of interference or intimidation of those involved in the MACC's investigations, and offenders may be imprisoned up to two years or fined a maximum RM10,000 upon conviction.

The MACC did not mention any specific incident in its statement, but the commission has been the subject of repeated hoaxes about its ongoing cases.

It most recently had to refute rumours that it concluded that there was no corruption in the Sabah Water scandal.