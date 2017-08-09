Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

MACC urges public to report civil servants living beyond their means

Wednesday August 9, 2017
09:53 AM GMT+8

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Mohd Azam Baki said civil servants who lived a life of luxury usually held specific posts in the government and would be most likely involved in the abuse of power and corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Mohd Azam Baki said civil servants who lived a life of luxury usually held specific posts in the government and would be most likely involved in the abuse of power and corruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has urged people who knew of civil servants living beyond their means to report the matter to it immediately.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Mohd Azam Baki said civil servants who lived a life of luxury usually held specific posts in the government and would be most likely involved in the abuse of power and corruption.

“The MACC will determine how they are able to lead a life of luxury beyond their income and find out whether they had acquired their wealth through legal means,” he said as the guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ talk show over Bernama News Channel, at Wisma Bernama, last night.

He said the MACC was monitoring officers in senior positions, including their acquisition of property.

Mohd Azam said action could also be taken against retired civil servants if it was established that they had resorted to abuse of power in service.

“We are investigating the case of a retired senior government officer who had approved a project for a company while in service.

“The MACC intelligence team is monitoring to address corruption among senior civil servants,” he said.

Mohd Azam also said that 280 agencies had signed the Corruption-Free Pledge.

“There has been good response to the signing of the pledge. Among states, only Kelantan and Selangor have yet to sign the pledge, but they will do so soon,” he said. — Bernama

