MACC to withdraw seize over bauxite stockpile in Pahang

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the withdrawal of the bauxite seizure order was to allow the miners to remove their stockpiles while the moratorium was still in force. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will withdraw its seizure order on more than 10 million tonnes of bauxite stockpile in Pahang.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the decision was made after the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry (NRE), Department of Minerals and Geoscience and the state government agreed to introduce new rules to curb the illegal mining of bauxite.

It is hoped that such an action will help to reduce corruption and abuse of power particularly involving the illegal bauxite activity, he said in a statement yesterday.

Azam said the withdrawal of the bauxite seizure order was to allow the miners to remove their stockpiles while the moratorium was still in force.

“It should be noted that the withdrawal of the seizure order does not mean new mining activities are allowed in the state,” he said.

Azam also said both NRE and the state government had laid out a set of rules for the bauxite mining operators to adhere to ensure that the removal of the stockpile would be made in an orderly manner.

“As such, the operators need to sign an agreement before the Approved Permit (AP) application for them to retrieve the stockpile, is approved by NRE.

“Among others, it includes the pledge that they will not be involved in bribery acts and abuse of power,” he said.

Azam said the MACC would work with the ministry and Pahang government to monitor the relocation of the bauxite stockpiles, and to ensure that no new mining activities took place in areas not allowed by the state government.

Any party found to be involved in illegal bauxite mining would face legal action under the MACC Act 2009 and the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama