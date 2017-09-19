MACC to seek Interpol’s help to trace witnesses for probe on illegal gambling syndicates

MACC will seek the assistance of Interpol to track down 10 key witnesses to assist in the investigation into the alleged protection money racket for illegal gambling syndicates in Melaka. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa MELAKA, Sept 19 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will seek the assistance of Interpol to track down 10 key witnesses to assist in the investigation into the alleged protection money racket for illegal gambling syndicates in Melaka.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the MACC was in the midst of tracking down all the individuals as they were believed to have fled the country.

“We are still working on pursuing these key witnesses as they had escaped overseas following the massive swoop on illegal gambling syndicates in Melaka.

“Prior to this, we had also come out with press statements to trace them in order to complete the investigations,” he told reporters after the state-level ‘Kembara Jelajah Anti Rasuah 2017’ campaign (Kejar ‘17) here today.

At the programme, Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob flagged off the motorcycle convoy expedition members who were making their way to Johor.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and State MACC director Abu Talib Othman.

Dzulkifli said the witnesses were needed to facilitate investigations under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFA) 2001 and Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

It was reported that two district police chiefs in Melaka with the ranks of assistant commissioner of police and deputy superintendents were among individuals detained by the MACC for allegedly protecting illegal gambling dens and massage parlours in the state.

The commission also arrested two civilians who allegedly acted as intermediaries who collected protection money from the outlets’ operators. — Bernama