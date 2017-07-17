Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC to record statements from witnesses in FIC’S hotel deal

Monday July 17, 2017
10:11 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Get fit for free with these online workoutsThe Edit: Get fit for free with these online workouts

The Edit: Mini launches its John Cooper Works range in MalaysiaThe Edit: Mini launches its John Cooper Works range in Malaysia

The Edit: Harry Styles did a ‘wonderful job’ in ‘Dunkirk’The Edit: Harry Styles did a ‘wonderful job’ in ‘Dunkirk’

Ukraine wants Russia held responsible for MH17 tragedyUkraine wants Russia held responsible for MH17 tragedy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation team arriving at the Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) office at Level 4 of Felda Hall on Jalan Gurney Kuala Lumpur, July 17 2017, to obtain documents that could help investigation into the purchase of a four-star hotel Kensington, London. — Bernama picThe Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation team arriving at the Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) office at Level 4 of Felda Hall on Jalan Gurney Kuala Lumpur, July 17 2017, to obtain documents that could help investigation into the purchase of a four-star hotel Kensington, London. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a list of important witnesses to record their statements in its investigation on Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) purchase of a four-star hotel in Kensington, London.

According to a reliable source, notices have been sent to the witnesses concerned for them to turn up at the MACC office for their statements to be recorded.

He said a MACC team was at the FIC office at Jalan Gurney here at about 10.30 am today to obtain documents on the purchase of the hotel and also to serve the notice to the witnesses.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the raid.

He said the commission would begin recording statements of the witnesses tomorrow.

MACC, in a statement recently, said that several individuals would be called to aid in the investigation of the RM330 million purchase of the hotel in Kensington by FIC in 2014.

Based on preliminary information from the investigation, FIC is believed to have bought the hotel at a price far exceeding the original price and this caused the company to sustain a loss of millions of ringgit. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline