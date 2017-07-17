MACC to record statements from witnesses in FIC’S hotel deal

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation team arriving at the Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) office at Level 4 of Felda Hall on Jalan Gurney Kuala Lumpur, July 17 2017, to obtain documents that could help investigation into the purchase of a four-star hotel Kensington, London. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a list of important witnesses to record their statements in its investigation on Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) purchase of a four-star hotel in Kensington, London.

According to a reliable source, notices have been sent to the witnesses concerned for them to turn up at the MACC office for their statements to be recorded.

He said a MACC team was at the FIC office at Jalan Gurney here at about 10.30 am today to obtain documents on the purchase of the hotel and also to serve the notice to the witnesses.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the raid.

He said the commission would begin recording statements of the witnesses tomorrow.

MACC, in a statement recently, said that several individuals would be called to aid in the investigation of the RM330 million purchase of the hotel in Kensington by FIC in 2014.

Based on preliminary information from the investigation, FIC is believed to have bought the hotel at a price far exceeding the original price and this caused the company to sustain a loss of millions of ringgit. — Bernama