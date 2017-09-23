MACC to nab corrupt officers at borders

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad, Aug 13, 2016. — Bernama picTUMPAT, Sept 23 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is committed to taking action, including arresting officers from enforcement agencies who involved in corruption and power abuse at the country’s borders. Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad admitted that some officers of enforcement agencies in the country’s borders had been infected with the ‘bribery virus’ which in turn, led to smuggling activities.

“But I cannot speak (of the arrests) now. We need (to have) a proper plan. The country’s borders are huge,” he told reporters at the state-level ‘Kembara Jelajah Anti Rasuah 2017’ campaign (Kejar ‘17), in conjunction with the MACC’s Golden Jubilee celebration.

Dzulkifli however, refused to elaborate on the enforcement agencies involved in the corruption and power abuse at the country’s borders. — Bernama