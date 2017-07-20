MACC to make arrests over FIC’S hotel purchase in London

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the MACC will very soon make some arrests over the Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) hotel purchase in London. — Bernama picCYBERJAYA, July 20 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will very soon make some arrests over the Felda Investment Corporation’s (FIC) hotel purchase in London, says its chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

“As what MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki had said, we are going to arrest some individuals soon, during working hours.

“Just wait,” he said when pressed for the specific date of arrest.

Dzulkifli said this when met at the launch of drama series Benteras, which is a collaboration between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Fantasy Film Sdn Bhd, here today.

He also refused to disclose the number of people to be arrested or their positions.

“We will make the arrests and conduct further investigation. Should there be a need to make further arrests, we will do that too,” he said.

The MACC had opened an investigation paper on FIC’s purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London between 2013 and 2015, allegedly at much higher price than the original, which had caused the Felda subsidiary to suffer millions of ringgit in losses.

The FIC reportedly acquired the 4-star hotel for £60 million (RM330 million) on Dec 16, 2014. — Bernama