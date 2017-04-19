MACC to interview Shafie Apdal over Sabah Water scandal

Former minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is now president of the Sabah Heritage Party, a Sabah-based opposition party. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Former minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was asked by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to provide a statement on the RM3.3 billion corruption scandal at the Sabah Water Department.

The agency said Shafie’s statement was relevant as the alleged corruption occurred during his time as rural and regional development minister.

Shafie was dropped from the Cabinet in 2015 and subsequently resigned from Umno. He is now president of the Sabah Heritage Party, a Sabah-based opposition party.

“I am ready to collaborate with MACC,” the Semporna MP was quoted as saying by the Star Online news portal.

The scandal emerged last year when the MACC arrested SWD’s former director, deputy director, the latter’s “Datuk” brother, and his accountant over the multi-billion scandal.

It later detained over 20 people in relation to the case and recovered more than RM190 million in cash and assets.

On December 29, former SWD director Ag Mohd Tahir Ag Talib, his wife Fauziah Piut, and former SWD deputy director Lim Lam Peng were charged with 37 counts of misappropriating infrastructure funds.