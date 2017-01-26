MACC to ‘corrupt politicians’: You will not escape us

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad (pictured) said the commission would take action against all ‘corrupt politicians’ regardless of their strong political connections. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) vowed tonight to take action against all “corrupt politicians” regardless of their strong political connections or high-ranking positions.

In a live broadcast interview with news channel Astro Awani tonight, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad has refuted claims that not all politicians were arrested or charged with corruption.

“To corrupt politicians, just wait. Those who commit corruption are not protected, they won’t escape action from MACC.

“We will not let them go, no matter their posts or positions, whether they are politicians, businessman, those in GLCs,” he said in the interview, using the acronym for government-linked companies.

Dzulkifli said that there have been arrests made or people charged in court every week since he took over as MACC chief last year.

“Even though the MACC budget has been cut, is at its lowest since 2013, that is not an excuse for MACC to not take action,” he said.

Last month, Dzulkifli said that the MACC has set a new goal ― to achieve a corruption-free environment in country’s critical sectors by the year 2020.

He had said the civil service sector especially enforcement agencies, local and state authorities, as well as government-linked companies are among those under its radar.

Earlier today, the MACC said it has detained 932 individuals for their alleged involvement in corruption last year, making it their best haul ever.

Its deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil said 982 investigation papers were opened and 258 individuals were charged in 2016, compared to 509 people arrested in 2013, while 552 and 841 individuals were nabbed in 2014 and 2015.