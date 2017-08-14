MACC to contest cancelled remand of Penang exco

Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh hugs Lim Kit Siang after being released by the court in George Town, August 14, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will challenge a Penang High Court’s decision to set aside a remand order the agency had secured against state exco Phee Boon Poh.

The commission was forced to release Phee this morning after the High Court allowed the former’s application to set aside the five-day remand order against him for the MACC’s investigation into alleged corruption involving an illegal factory.

“[The MACC] is dissatisfied with the honourable Judicial Commissioner Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed who set aside the remand order granted by a magistrate’s court, and will appeal the matter to the Court of Appeal,” the commission said in a statement.

While saying it respected the ruling, the commission added that the court decision today has jeopardised its efforts to complete the investigation papers on Phee and two other suspects.

Phee along with a factory manager and his son were arrested by MACC on Friday in relation to a corruption investigation on an illegal factory in Bukit Mertajam.

They were issued a five-day remand order on Saturday to facilitate MACC’s probe into the illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu but the Penang High Court set aside the remand order today, effectively releasing the three men.

The remand order, which would have ended on Wednesday, was to facilitate the MACC investigations under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification.

Phee, who is the welfare, caring society and environment committee chairman, was investigated for allegedly issuing two letters to the Seberang Prai Municipal Council asking for a delay in enforcement action against the factory.