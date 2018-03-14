MACC to call up more individuals in Ijok land deal probe

Azam said investigators are still conducting forensic analysis of several accounts of the companies concerned. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is expected to call in few more individuals from several companies to assist with investigations into the land scandal in Mukim Ijok, Selangor.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said they need more time as investigators are still conducting forensic analysis of several accounts of the companies concerned.

“We have called the accountants and directors of five companies, but no arrest has been made yet,’ he was quoted as saying by national news wire Bernama.

The media conference was held after the acceptance of duty ceremony by the new Sarawak MACC director Razim Mohd Noor.

In February, Selangor Barisan Nasional information chief, Datuk Dr Mohamed Satim Diman and several settlers lodged a report stating they were not satisfied with the given compensation, which they claim was not according to the current market price.

Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Tan Sri Noh Omar had also rapped Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali recently for allegedly washing his hands of the compensation.

Noh also said the compensation of RM180,000 and a house valued at RM250,000 for each of the 980 settlers based on the value of the property 15 years ago was seen unreasonable as the developers had made a healthy profit when they sold the land to third parties for RM1.18 billion, according to the current property value.

On a separate matter, Azam said a task force, involving the MACC, Election Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police will be formed to monitor power abuse and corruption during the 14th general election.

He said the task force would monitor and take action on offences stipulated under the Election Act 1954.