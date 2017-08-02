MACC takes about seven hours to obtain Felda documents

MACC officers at Felda headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, August 2, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) team of investigators took about seven hours at Menara Felda here, to obtain documents that could help in the probe into the purchase of hotels in London and Kuching by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

The team of four officers arrived at Menara Felda at 10.17am and left the building at about 5pm, carrying several document bags.

It was understood that all these items would be brought to the MACC office in Putrajaya as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

Last Friday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad ordered an investigation into the 2014 purchase of the hotel in Kuching that is believed to have been bought at a price way above the market value.

So far, five individuals have been detained to assist in the investigation.

The MACC investigation into the purchase of the Kuching hotel followed information received by the investigation team during its probe into the purchase of the hotel in London. — Bernama