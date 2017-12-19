MACC summons Selangor MB’s brother Azwan Ali over graft allegations (VIDEO)

MACC's Datuk Azam Baki said Azwan Ali (right) will be giving his statement at the anti-graft body’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Jamal Md Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Local celebrity Azwan Ali, who is also the brother of Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, will be called up to help a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe involving his family members.

This was confirmed by MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki, who reportedly said Azwan will be giving his statement at the anti-graft body’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am tomorrow.

In an Utusan Malaysia report, Azam was quoted saying the meeting was to gain more information on the alleged abuse of power and corruption involving his family members.

“The time and date of the meeting have been fixed so I declined to comment on this because I have not received Azwan’s statement,” he reportedly said.

Azam said the investigation follows Azwan’s video of him meeting up the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim yesterday to share information on alleged corruption and abuse of power involving his family members.

After a two-hour meeting in the Parliament yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council member had however refused to review said evidence as he thought it should be handed over to the MACC instead.