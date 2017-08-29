MACC summons Selangor MB’s aide for Unisel probe

MACC has summoned Selangor MB's aide Yin Shao Loong for its investigations into alleged irregularities at Universiti Selangor (Unisel). — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — An aide to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for its investigations into alleged irregularities at a state-run university.

Yin Shao Loong, who heads Azmin's communications detail, used Twitter to announce this this morning.

“Heading to Putrajaya. MACC summoned me under Sec 30(1)(a) related to their Unisel investigation after report filed by Pemuda Umno Kelana Jaya,” he wrote.

“As I entered the front gate of MACC a photographer snaps umpteen photos while I wait for security to wave me through. Declines to say why.”

Section 30 of the MACC Act details the powers of investigators to summon related people for questioning.

The MACC is investigating both Universiti Selangor (Unisel) and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) over Umno members' allegations of misappropriation involving RM16 million from MBI to private company.

Both Selangor-run entities were raided last week.

Azmi's office has insisted that he was not involved in the transaction being investigated, either personally or in his capacity as the chief executive of the state.