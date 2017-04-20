MACC spots weaknesses in Johor bumiputera housing system, procedures

Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad says a paper containing suggestions to improve the system and procedures of the Johor bumiputera housing will be submitted to the state government next week. — Bernama picISKANDAR PUTERI, April 20 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified several weaknesses in the system and procedures of the Johor bumiputera housing which opened opportunities for corruption and power abuse.

Its chief commissioner, Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad, said as such, a paper containing suggestions to improve the system and procedures would be submitted to the state government next week.

“Now, the commission is in the final stage of preparing the paper for the state government so that appropriate action could be taken to rectify the matter,” he added.

He was speaking at a media conference after witnessing Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and the nine state executive council (exco) members took the Corruption-Free Pledge (CFP) at the Mentri Besar’s office here today.

According to Dzulkifli, under the MACC Act 2009, it is compulsory for the state government to adopt the suggestions made by the commission.

“The suggestions include action that should be taken by the state exco and committees on housing,” he said, and expressed hope that the suggestions would also be adopted by other states. ― Bernama