MACC special team to scrutinise Auditor-General’s Report

The first series of the Auditor-General's Report 2016 was tabled in Parliament on July 31, 2017. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is to set up a special team to investigate possible corruption and abuse of power that may have been indicated in the Auditor-General’s Report 2016 Series 1 released yesterday.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said today the team would scrutinise the report.

“I promise that the MACC will take appropriate action if necessary. From my reading, there are issues in the report that can be scrutinised,” he said to reporters after the launch of the ‘Friends of MACC’ initiative here.

The Auditor-General’s Report 2016 Series 1, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, contains 353 recommendations to assist the federal government and federal and state statutory bodies to rectify their reported weaknesses.

Dzulkifli, who has been MACC chief commissioner for a year, pledged to combat corruption and clean society of the scourge.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), in 2020, there will rise in the country a progressive and bold society that will say ‘No’ to corruption and the corrupt,” he said.

Dzulkifli also said that so far 1,007 people had applied online over the MACC website to be ‘Friends of MACC’.

The ‘Friends of MACC’ initiative was launched on May 8 to endear the MACC to the people and provide them an opportunity to work with it to fight corruption and abuse of power. — Bernama