MACC seizes RM500,000 worth of cash at ministry sec-gen’s house

MACC seized RM550,000 at Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman’s house in Subang Jaya. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday seized RM550,000 at the house of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general.

An MACC source said the cash seized at Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman's house were foreign currencies comprising the British pound, euro and Singapore dollar.

“The money was hidden by a son of the suspect at the house in USJ, Subang Jaya.

“We have recorded the son's statement to facilitate investigations,” the source told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the seizure of the cash but declined further comment.

To date, there has been no new arrest.

Cash and gold bars worth more than RM5 million have so far, been seized by the MACC, following the arrest of Mohd Arif, 59, at his residence in USJ, Subang Jaya near here on Wednesday.

His two sons, aged 29 and 34, were detained when they gave statements at the MACC headquarters on the same day.

The secretary-general and his sons were remanded for seven days, beginning yesterday until January 11 to facilitate investigations into alleged abuse of power and position to accept bribes. ― Bernama