MACC seizes land lots, luxury car belonging to government agency director

According to sources, MACC also froze the bank accounts and investments belonging to the director and his children, with overall savings of RM850,000. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 ― The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today seized four land lots, a luxury vehicle, jewellery and luxury wrist watches belonging to a government agency director who was detained yesterday.

At the same time, Selangor MACC had identified six houses worth RM3.3 million in Selangor, Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan to be seized, he said.

On the land lots seized, the source said their values were still in the process of being ascertained. Three of the lots were in Kedah and one in Selangor.

“Other than a Toyota Alphard, Selangor MACC also seized two Orient and Chopard wrist watches, a gold bangle, a gold chain and a gold ring in the operation conducted at the residence and office of the suspect and several other locations today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed the information.

He said Selangor MACC was also conducting a more detailed investigation to identify other properties belonging to the suspect which could have been obtained by means of corruption.

The 54-year-old director, who was detained at a hotel in Bagan Lalang, Sepang, Selangor yesterday afternoon, was remanded seven days from today to help in investigation.

He was being investigated on suspicion of abusing his post and position to award equipment supply tenders for his agency to several contractors with vested interests.

His 36-year-old wife, who was also detained yesterday, was freed today after her statement was recorded.

In addition, MACC also detained two company owners who were believed to have received contracts from the director, in Alor Setar, Kedah and Shah Alam, Selangor, respectively and they were also remanded seven days to help in investigation. ― Bernama