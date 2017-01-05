Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MACC seized RM5m in cash, gold bars in sec-gen’s corruption case

Thursday January 5, 2017
11:43 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Some of the foreign currency seized from the secretary-general that was arrested for corruption is seen at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2017. — Bernama picSome of the foreign currency seized from the secretary-general that was arrested for corruption is seen at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — More than RM5 million in cash and gold bars have been seized so far following the arrest of the secretary-general of a ministry allegedly involved in corruption.

In the latest development, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today seized cash and gold bars worth RM2.6 million from the deposit boxes of several banks.

According to a MACC source, the latest seizure was made after the MACC investigation team opened several gold deposit boxes at a bank and confiscated 8kg of gold bars estimated at RM1.6 million.

“The team also opened several deposit boxes at other banks and seized almost RM1 million in cash, including A$80,000 (RM263,000),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, MACC seized cash and gold bars valued at about RM3 million after detaining the secretary-general, who is a 59-year-old ‘Datuk’, and his two sons, aged 29 and 34 years, at their residence in USJ, Subang Jaya, near here.

In addition, the source said MACC also seized the Toyota Estima belonging to one of the suspect’s son at his house in USJ, Subang Jaya, today.

The source said the suspects were also believed to own more than 10 plots of land around the Klang Valley under the names of family members, but the MACC team was still seeking to confirm this and evaluating the value of the land.

“MACC will also work with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to determine if the suspect had paid any income taxes since 2010,” he said.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations), Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the matter but declined to furnish details.

However, Azam did not rule out the possibility of more people being called to give their statements on the case.

The secretary-general and his two sons have been remanded seven days from today until January 11 to facilitate further investigations into the case. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline