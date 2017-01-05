MACC seized RM5m in cash, gold bars in sec-gen’s corruption case

Some of the foreign currency seized from the secretary-general that was arrested for corruption is seen at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — More than RM5 million in cash and gold bars have been seized so far following the arrest of the secretary-general of a ministry allegedly involved in corruption.

In the latest development, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today seized cash and gold bars worth RM2.6 million from the deposit boxes of several banks.

According to a MACC source, the latest seizure was made after the MACC investigation team opened several gold deposit boxes at a bank and confiscated 8kg of gold bars estimated at RM1.6 million.

“The team also opened several deposit boxes at other banks and seized almost RM1 million in cash, including A$80,000 (RM263,000),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, MACC seized cash and gold bars valued at about RM3 million after detaining the secretary-general, who is a 59-year-old ‘Datuk’, and his two sons, aged 29 and 34 years, at their residence in USJ, Subang Jaya, near here.

In addition, the source said MACC also seized the Toyota Estima belonging to one of the suspect’s son at his house in USJ, Subang Jaya, today.

The source said the suspects were also believed to own more than 10 plots of land around the Klang Valley under the names of family members, but the MACC team was still seeking to confirm this and evaluating the value of the land.

“MACC will also work with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to determine if the suspect had paid any income taxes since 2010,” he said.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations), Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the matter but declined to furnish details.

However, Azam did not rule out the possibility of more people being called to give their statements on the case.

The secretary-general and his two sons have been remanded seven days from today until January 11 to facilitate further investigations into the case. — Bernama