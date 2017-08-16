MACC seeks to have Isa Samad remanded over probe

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is accompanied by several MACC officers as he arrived at the Magistrate’s Court at 9.10am in an MACC vehicle. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 ― Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was brought to the Magistrate’s Court here today for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to secure an order to remand him over its investigation into several cases.

Isa, who was in MACC lockup attire and handcuffed, was accompanied by several MACC officers as he arrived at the court at 9.10am in an MACC vehicle.

He looked calm and smiled at members of his family, supporters and the reporters who had been waiting there from 8am.

Isa’s wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid, who was also at the court compound, shed tears as Isa arrived at the court.

Isa was arrested at about 4.30pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters here after he had come to give a statement. ― Bernama