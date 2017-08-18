MACC scrutinising another Felda Investment Corp hotel deal

MACC is keen to determine if the price for the Grand Borneo Hotel was inflated as allegedly occurred in the first two cases they are building against FIC. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is now investigating a three-star Sabah hotel purchased by a Felda unit, in addition to ongoing probes on similar deals in London and Sarawak.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported today that the hotel in question is the Grand Borneo Hotel that Felda Investment Corp (FIC) purchased in 2012 as part of the 1Borneo Hypermall for RM86.4 million.

Citing sources, the English daily reported that the latest investigation was to establish if the purchase was tainted with the same alleged abuses as the Park City Grand Plaza in Kensington, London as well as Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites in Kuching, Sarawak.

The unnamed source said investigators learned of the Grand Borneo Hotel deal in the same way it uncovered the Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites case, by stumbling upon it while examining the London hotel purchase.

MACC is keen to determine if the price for the Grand Borneo Hotel was inflated as allegedly occurred in the first two cases they are building against FIC.

The NST reported that former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad previously said the Sabah hotel would be managed by Felda Travels Sdn Bhd.

The Felda Group subsidiary owns seven hotels and resorts in Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Perak, Terengganu and Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

Information online suggested, however, that the Sabah hotel is run by FIC Hospitality Management Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of FIC. FIC's website also lists the takeover as one of their milestones in July last year.

MACC has also called up FIC's former and current directors and lawyers to assist in their investigation.

The report also stated that the MACC is unlikely to arrest Isa's wife as she was not considered to be directly linked to alleged abused that led the commission to arrest and remand the former minister this week.