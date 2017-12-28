MACC scores with Shafie, Isa Samad cases in 2017

Despite facing various challenges and obstacles throughout the year, the MACC was not deterred in carrying out its responsibility of eradicating graft which has been declared as the country’s number one enemy. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) made several high-profile corruption case arrests in Sabah, Melaka, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in 2017 to close the year on a high note.

Despite facing various challenges and obstacles throughout the year, the MACC was not deterred in carrying out its responsibility of eradicating graft which has been declared as the country’s number one enemy, regardless of the status of the individuals involved.

Among the cases which caught the public’s imagination was the embezzlement of Sabah rural development funds to the tune of RM1.5 billion allegedly linked to former Rural and Regional Development Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and his brother, Datuk Yusof Apdal.

The case sparked a media frenzy when Yusof, 57, was detained by the MACC on Oct 17 to assist in the investigation. Two days later, Mohd Shafie was also picked up over the same case after giving his statement to the Sabah MACC.

With the arrest of Mohd Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, and a civil engineer who is also a consultant with a company, the MACC detained 11 individuals in total over the case.

Following that, Warisan vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony was also called to Putrajaya to assist the investigation into the same case. On Oct 27, Mohd Shafie, who is Semporna MP, was released on bail of RM100,000 in two local sureties and a deposit of RM80,000.

The order to release Shafie was made by magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus after hearing the MACC’s application by its prosecution officer, Faliq Basiruddin.

Another corruption case which sent shock waves all over the nation was the detention of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad by the MACC on Aug 15 to assist the probe into several cases involving the purchase of two hotels by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) in Kensington, London and in Kuching, Sarawak in 2014.

The MACC opened investigation papers on the case as the purchases were believed made at far higher prices than the prevailing market price, causing the Felda subsidiary to incur losses amounting to millions of ringgit.

Also caught in the 2017 MACC swoop were the police chiefs of Melaka Tengah and Jasin as well as several other police officers and personnel on May 16 for alleged corruption involving illegal gambling and massage joints in Melaka.

On Feb 25, six men including the son and special officer of a state executive councillor in Johor were also detained for allegedly taking bribes on land deals in the state.

Following the arrest, 45 bank accounts of the suspects with savings of about RM15.5 million were frozen apart from the seizure of 21 luxury cars, five superbikes, cash including foreign currencies amounting to RM500,000 as well as various documents to facilitate the investigation.

Following that, on March 5, the MACC nabbed the state executive councillor over accepting bribes and misappropriation of a few pieces of land in Johor.

Also seized were 150 handbags of various brands, a Toyota Vellfire and RM41,000 in cash from the house of the state exco member. — Bernama