MACC says would probe Selangor investment arm again if warranted

A local daily quoted MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad as saying that the agency would need to assess the allegations first. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) could reopen investigations into Selangor’s Darul Ehsan Investment Group if there is new information of alleged abuse.

The statement followed complaints of alleged corruption lodged by members of Selangor Umno Youth yesterday.

However, The Star daily quoted MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad as saying that the agency would need to assess the allegations first.

“We need to see if there is any new information before reopening the case. We need to have strong reasons for that,” he told reporters at a programme in Kuala Klawang, Negri Sembilan.

Yesterday, members of the Kelana Jaya and Petaling Jaya Utara Umno Youth asked the MACC to probe DEIG over claims that the Selangor company gave projects worth RM10 billion to develop state-owned land.

They claimed irregularities in the deal as DEIG was an inexperienced company only established in 2015 with a RM2 paid-up capital.

Dzulkifli added that the MACC has revisited previous investigations before.

“We reopened the Felda case after we got new information of alleged irregularities,” the MACC chief commissioner was quoted as saying.

“I have just been informed about the DEIG case and we will need time before we can decide on the next course of action”.

In 2015, the Commission had cleared the DEIG of breaching any laws under the MACC Act 2009.