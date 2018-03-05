MACC says probing maritime company for alleged bribery involving RM108.5m

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating Misc Bhd, a government-linked maritime company, for alleged bribery amounting to US$27.8 million (RM108.5 million).

The commission through a statement said it was currently probing alleged bribes in the form of fraudulent claims worked out between company officials and maritime contractors.

“The officers had supposedly filed claims to receive payments for ship maintenance services, but there was no upkeep being done from 2010 to 2013,” read the statement.

Among other allegations being investigated is the payment of US$15.8 million (RM61.6 million) in 2012 to a vendor for the repair work on a ship’s fuel tank when earlier estimates valued the repairs at US$7.9 million (RM30.8 million).

MACC said another claim they were looking into are the supposed losses of US$12million (RM46.8 million) suffered by the company over ship maintenance, after they failed to adhere to procedures when hiring the contractors.

The statement said MACC raided the company’s offices in the city and Johor on February 28 and seized several documents surrounding investigations.

It said the commission to date has recorded nine statements from those within the company, including four senior officials.

MACC Deputy Commissioner of Operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the investigations.