MACC says probing Annuar Musa over power abuse claims

Tan Sri Annuar Musa has been suspended from his post as MARA chairman effective immediately, after a special meeting today at agency’s headquarters. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it is investigating Tan Sri Annuar Musa over allegations that the Ketereh MP abused his position as Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman in the sponsorship of the Kelantan football team.

In a statement, the MACC confirmed that it has opened up an investigation paper over the matter, and that it would be working together with MARA's internal audit team.

“It needs to be stressed that MACC's investigation will be focused on the corruption and abuse of power issue with regards to his involvement in the sponsorship of the Kelantan football team.

“Investigations concerning managerial misconduct will be done by MARA's internal audit team,” MACC explained.

Annuar has been suspended from his post as MARA chairman effective immediately, after a special meeting today at agency’s headquarters chaired by MARA council member Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Annuar was also suspended as Mara Investments (PMB) chairman.

The suspension comes weeks after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused Annuar of using his position as MARA chairman to force PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to sponsor the Kelantan football team.

Annuar was president of the Kelantan Football Association until November last year, but remains its adviser.

Yusof said that the suspension was indefinite pending MARA’s investigation into the allegations of power abuse over the RM700,000 in aborted sponsorships for the football team known as the Kelantan Red Warriors.

Annuar has maintained that MARA did not sponsor the Kelantan team, and insisted that UniKL was a private firm that made its own decisions.

UniKL is wholly owned by MARA while PMB is the agency’s investment arm.

Despite Annuar’s denial, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob ordered both MARA units to halt the sponsorships.

Ismail’s ministry oversees the agency that is responsible for encouraging the development of Malay/Bumiputera industry.