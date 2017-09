MACC says nabbed federal minister’s pol-sec

MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the person was detained in Putrajaya, according to national news agency Bernama. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Anti-corruption officers detained the political secretary to a federal minister for alleged funds misappropriation today.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the person was detained in Putrajaya, according to national news agency Bernama.

MORE TO COME