MACC says has no basis to investigate claims of Zahid’s wealth

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the MACC will only investigate a person’s wealth if there is a basis for the allegation that there are elements of corruption and abuse of power in his wealth. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will only investigate a person’s wealth if there is a basis for the allegation that there are elements of corruption and abuse of power in his wealth, says MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad.

He said the amount of money one person has is not a reason for the commission to start investigating him.

“The issue is whether the wealth is accumulated through corruption and abuse of power...that basis must be there for the commission to investigate.

“People can be rich, but it is important that we look at the source of the their wealth because if it is through corruption and abuse of power, then it will become the MACC’s responsibility to investigate,” he said when asked whether the MACC will investigate Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the excessive wealth he allegedly owned.

Dzulkifli was met after receiving a courtesy call by PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and President of Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (IKATAN) Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir at his office here today.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had recently claimed that Ahmad Zahid had RM230 million in his bank account back in 1996, and DAP subsequently lodged a police report on the allegation.

Commenting further, Dzulkifli said Tun Dr Mahathir’s statement was not enough reason for an investigation to be carried out as there was no evidence to support it. — Bernama