MACC remands two senior staff over FIC’S London hotel purchase

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed both men to be remanded after hearing an application from the MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMagistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed both men to be remanded after hearing an application from the MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — Two senior management staff of two companies are remanded for six days from today to facilitate investigations into the purchase of a four-star hotel in Kensington, London by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed both men to be remanded after hearing an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The two men, aged 36 and 45, the property unit head of a postal service company and director of an asset consulting company respectively are suspected of being involved in the price and property evaluation of the hotel concerned.

They were arrested at the MACC office here at about 1 pm yesterday after they gave statements on the purchase of the property between 2013 and 2015.

Earlier both men, who wore orange lock-up attire, arrived at the court compound at 9.40 am accompanied by MACC officers. — Bernama

