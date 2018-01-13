MACC remands five more individuals in TM cable theft probe

Three technicians and a school laboratory assistant have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a week to facilitate investigations into the Telekom Malaysia (TM) cable theft. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SEREMBAN, Jan 13 — Three technicians and a school laboratory assistant have been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for a week, beginning today to facilitate investigations into the Telekom Malaysia (TM) cable theft which occurred over the past two years.

The remand order was issued by Sessions/Magistrate Court Assistant Registrar Emysuriana Ahmad at the Special Remand Court this morning following an application filed by Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim.

The four suspects, aged between 23 and 32, were detained by MACC at several locations about 8pm in Johor yesterday.

They were suspected of abetting a TM employee in receiving bribes totalling RM7,650 as gratification for bringing out Lite Kabel optical fibre belonging to TM to be sold in the market between 2016 and 2017.

This brings to 19, the total number of suspects detained thus far, in connection with the cable theft since last Wednesday.

The case is investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 which provides for a maximum jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of a minimum of RM10,000 or five times the bribe amount, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Meanwhile in Kuala Lumpur, a TM technician was arrested in connection with the cable theft in the past two years.

MACC’s investigation department senior director Datuk Simi Abd Ghani when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the 42-year-old suspect was remanded for five days, beginning today.

“Investigations are still underway and we are in the process of identifying some more individuals who are believed to be able to assist in our investigations.”

On Wednesday, the Negeri Sembilan MACC detained a company director, businessman and technician on suspicion of involvement in the same case involving a RM4,250 bribe to a TM employee.

On the same day, a TM technical officer was among 11 people detained by MACC at several locations, including Kajang, Baru Caves and Damansara Damai, on suspicion of corruption and abuse of power which resulted in TM incurring losses of between RM4 million and RM6 million between 2016 and March 2017. — Bernama