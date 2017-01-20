MACC remands acting CEO of GLC for six days over corruption probe

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — An acting CEO of a government linked company was remanded for six days today to assist in investigations into a corruption and power abuse case involving an E-passport project in an African country.

Also remanded with him was an international sales manager of the GLC.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman issued the remand order applied by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the CEO, a ‘Datuk’ aged 58, and the sales manager aged 36, till Jan 25.

The two men were brought to the magistrate’s court in handcuffs and orange coloured lockup attire, at 8.55am.

They were reported to have been detained at their respective residences in Petaling Jaya and Jalan Klang Lama about noon yesterday. An MACC source said Euro, US Dollars and African currencies amounting to RM250,000 were also seized from the home of the Datuk.

It said a number of individuals would be called soon to assist in the investigation.

Bernama yesterday quoted the MACC source as saying that the suspects were believed to have abused their positions between 2013 and 2015 to solicit bribes from the owner of a private company abroad.

The source said the GLC had signed a 15-year agreement with the government of the African country to implement the E-passport application facility.

It said the GLC appointed a private company in Africa as a local partner to facilitate the processes involved.

The source also said MACC had frozen a number of bank accounts belonging to the Datuk, his wife and children, which contained about RM1 million. — Bernama