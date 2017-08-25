MACC releases Phee after seven hours of questioning

Penang exco Phee Boon Poh was released today after seven hours of questioning by MACC. — Picture via Facebook/Phee Boon PohGEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was released after seven hours of questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today in connection to an illegal factory.

Penang Island Mayor Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif turned up this evening to have her statement recorded by the anti-graft authorities, believed to be over the same case.

Phee’s lawyer Ramkarpal Singh told reporters waiting outside MACC’s office here that the MACC officers started questioning Phee at about 10.30am.

“They finished questioning at about 5.30pm and have returned all his personal effects such as his identity card and passport,” he said.

He said Phee had cooperated fully with the MACC and will continue to cooperate.

“As far as we are concerned, investigations on his part is complete and we’ve been told that they won’t be needing further statements from him but we are still prepared to come in to assist if the need arises,” he said.

At about 5.30pm, Maimunah, who was also the former Seberang Perai Municipal Council president, was seen entering the MACC headquarters at about 5.30pm.

It is believed that she was also called in to have her statement recorded to assist in MACC investigations into an illegal carbon filter factory in Sungai Lembu.

Phee was arrested by the MACC on August 11 to assist in investigations into the factory.

The factory manager and director were also arrested.

All three were remanded on August 12, but they were released after the Penang High Court set aside the remand order.