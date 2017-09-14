MACC refers to A-G on legal action against Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has sent an application to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for approval to take action against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng over his refusal to apologise to the commission for his defamatory statement.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the application was made today, as any civil action should first be referred to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

“MACC wants to take action against him (Lim)...regarding his attitude (for refusing to apologise)...I do not wish to comment (further),” he told reporters at the closing of the basic training course for MACC officers at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here.

Also present were MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki and Deputy Chief Commissioner (Management and Professionalism) Datuk Seri Mohd Jamidan Abdullah.

On Aug 25, the commission gave Lim 48 hours to tender an open and unconditional apology or face legal action, following his statement that the MACC’s detention of Penang state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh was illegal.

Meanwhile, Dzulkifli said the commission needed more personnel to combat corruption and abuse of power among civil servants and the private sector staff.

To date, he said it had only 2,100 personnel nationwide.

“MACC was promised 5,000 officers in 2008 but due to insufficient budget, it could not be realised,” he said, adding that a total of 223 MACC cadets and officers had completed the nine-month basic training course. — Bernama