MACC records statements from four individuals over MBI case

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from four people to facilitate investigations into alleged misappropriation involving a RM16 million payment by the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) to a private company.

Its deputy chief commissioner (Operations), Datuk Azam Baki said the probe into the case began two days ago and that the MACC was still in the midst of gathering statements from witnesses.

He also said the investigation was being conducted following a tip-off.

“When we investigate, that means a report has been lodged,” he told reporters when asked to comment about the investigation into the case after the raising of the MACC flag at its new building at Presint 7 here today.

Last Tuesday, the commission raided five locations to collect information and documents to facilitate its investigations.

The private company was said to be responsible in developing and managing student accommodation at Universiti Selangor (Unisel)’s main campus in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor. — Bernama